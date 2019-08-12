Television Actress Kills Daughter, Takes Her Own Life In Thane!

Pradnya Parkar, who is a known face for the Marathi television audiences, is no more. Reports claim that the actress committed suicide and before that she allegedly strangulated her daughter to death. The incident took place on August 09, 2019 in Kalwar Area, Thane. Pradnya Parkar was 40-years old whereas her daughter Shruti was 17. Reportedly, the daughter was an HSC student at Thane college.

According to reports that have come up, Pradnya Parkar hanged herself in between 8 AM to 9 AM on Friday morning. Reportedly, her husband was at the gym during that time. When he came back, he found the door to be locked and when it was broken, found the bodies of the Pradnya and daughter Shruti.

Reports also reveal that the actress had penned a suicide note and it is being said that Pradnya Parkar was in extreme stress and the unfortunate incident was a result of this.

"We have found a suicide note believed to be written by Pradnya. In the letter, Pradnya said she had killed her daughter and would be taking her own life. She said she was taking the extreme step of her own accord. We are still searching the house for more notes or clues that might help shed light on the motive behind Pradnya taking her own life,", a senior cop has reportedly said about the incident.