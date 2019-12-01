The 50 Lakh Question On KBC 11 That Made Sudha Murthy Quit The Game Show

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy graced the finale of the 11th season of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV. KBC 11 featured a bunch of achievers from different walks of life with Murthy being the special guest on the last episode. The famous novelist quit the show as she couldn’t answer the 50 Lakh question. Interestingly, the question had a connection to Amitabh Bachchan’s wife and Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan.

After have successfully answered the 25 Lakh question, Murthy could not answer the next question for Rs 50 lakh. The question was as follows, “Which female actor received the Filmfare Award for best actor for two consecutive years?” and the options given were Sharmila Tagore, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan respectively. After she decided to quit, Sudha guessed the answer and picked Kajol. But the answer that turned out to be the right one was Jaya Bachchan.

In his response to Sudha’s answer, Amitabh jokingly added, “Ghar ja ke mujhe bahut maar padne wali hai. (I am going to get chided on reaching home).” All in all, the senior Bachchan seemed elated to have Sudha Murthy in the finale episode of his hit game show.

Murthy also went down the memory lane and share how she landed her first Job. She recalled, “It was March 1974, I was in my MTech final year when I came across a notice which stated - Telco requires bright, young engineers at a salary of Rs 1,500. This was big money at that time. But that notice followed with a line that said lady students need not apply. I was agitated! I took a postcard… addressed it to Mr. JRD Tata, TELCO, Mumbai and mailed it.”

Sudha Murthy then went on to become the first woman engineer to work at TELCO. Host Amitabh Bachchan was very much moved by the story. He also happened to take her autograph and touch her feet during the course of the episode. The KBC 11 finale aired on November 29, 2019.