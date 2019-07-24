The Kapil Sharma's Kiku Sharda Says He Misses Sunil Grover; But Adds The Show Must Go On

'I Really Miss Sunil Grover'

Kiku was quoted by TOI as saying, "I really miss Grover yaar. Sunil and I have known each other for long even before we started working together on Comedy Nights With Kapil or TKSS and our bonding and chemistry reflected on-screen when we worked together."

'I Miss Him, But Then It Is Not In My Hand'

"We have partied a lot together. We bonded really well even during the Live shows and he is such a happy person to be with. I have really enjoyed hanging out with him. On the show, yes, definitely I miss him, but then it is not in my hand."

'The Show Must Go On'

"Things like this happen in life, but the show must go on. And now even he is busy with his work and I am caught up with mine, we hardly get time to meet each other. But there's no love lost as we stay in contact through messages."

Kiku Says...

The comedian says that he doesn't fear of getting typecast. The talented actor said, "I have been very lucky that I never got typecast while playing female characters. Years ago I played different female roles in Grand Indian Comedy Show, but as it was not as popular show as TKSS and CNWK, it never got noticed."

'I Have Never Feared Of Being Typecast'

"There was no apprehension from my side ever. I was only worried about my kids (my sons) getting harassed, but thankfully it never happened. In fact, they have always come home and said that teacher wants to watch the shoot and they were praising my performance. Also, I feel when you get appreciated for your work and nobody points fingers. I have never feared of being typecast as I tried to do different roles on television."