The Kapil Sharma Show ‘Diwali Special’: Saand Ki Aankh And Made In China Actors Grace The Show

Bhumi Says She Had Become A Maid To Understand The Character In 'Lust Stories'

Sharing about her experience in the movie, Bhumi said, "We have done a lot of amusing things for the character. We had to smoke hukkah to portray the village ambience. Gobar ke uple banaye, kachra saaf kiya... and the list is endless. We did this for real and not just for acting."

In a candid conversation with Kapil, it was revealed that Bhumi had become a maid for a better understanding of her character in the web series, Lust stories. Confirming the same, Bhumi narrated, "I am a method actor and I usually do practical to perfectly fit in the role. It is true that I was actually cleaning houses in my building to understand the routine of a maid." (sic)

Taapsee Pannu Says The Courtroom Is Her Lucky Charm

Later in the show, it was revealed that the courtroom is Taapsee Pannu's lucky charm. Taapsee says, "If I don't visit a court during my film, the films don't become a hit." Taapsee had been a part of courtroom sequences in her movies like Mulk, Pink, Badla amongst others. For Saand ki aankh also, she asked the makers to put a small sequence of court. Hence, in the movie, there is a sequence of Gram panchayat happening in the village. Taapsee adds, "It seems courtroom drama has become my sub-genre (laughs)."

Taapsee Doesn’t Want A Big Fat Wedding

In a candid conversation, Taapsee mentioned that she is planning to hjave a small wedding with very few guests. She doesn't want a big fat wedding. Taapsee runs a wedding planning agency named ‘The Wedding Factory'. She says, "Company chalane ka faida hai ki apko pata hota hai kaha fizul kharcha hai." She says that she wants to cut down extra expenditure from her future wedding and rather invest in some productive thing.

Kapil With The Shooter Dadis

Kapil was highly inspired by Chandro ji and Prakashi ji - the shooter dadis, who are around 87 years old. Watching their spirit, Kapil humorously commented, "Aapko dekh ke muje lag raha hai apni mummy ko bhi gun de du." When asked how did they face society's criticism, they had only one thing to say, "Mazak udaya logo ne, hum kaan behre kar ke lage rahe." Bhumi says that she sometimes feels lazy to do routine tasks, but when she sees the shooter dadis, she gets charged up.

Made In China Actors On TKSS

Also, the Diwali evening will be overloaded with laughter and entertainment as The Kapil Sharma Show brings to the viewers one of the most hilarious evenings of the year. Present will be versatile actor Boman Irani, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy to promote their upcoming release, Made In China. While the cast will be seen sharing the screen with Kapil Sharma, the trio will be seen revealing some captivating secrets about their personal life. Actor Boman Irani, who is also a photographer, will be seen showing his portrait photography skills to Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil Asks Why Shah Rukh Khan Calls Boman Irani A Sex Bomb!

In a candid conversation, Kapil tried to enquire the reason Shah Rukh Khan addresses Boman Irani as ‘Sex Bomb'. To which Boman mentions, "There's isn't a specific reason. He does it to make fun out of it. He doesn't mean it otherwise." However, he later mentioned that this is just a rumour.

Rajkummar Rao Is Afraid Of Ghosts

Continuing the rumour game, Kapil tried to enquire about Rajkummar Rao being afraid of ghosts. In his childhood, he used to take his entire family along with him when he used to go to the loo. Confirming the same, Rajkummar mentions, "Yes, I am afraid of darkness. When I was a child, I used to stay in a joint family at a huge bungalow kind of house. The washroom was at another corner of the bungalow. Hence, I used to take my mother along with me and insisted her to keep talking with me till I am done."

How Boman Met The Love Of His Life, Zenobia?

Another rumour unfolded when Boman accepted that he is an emotional man who cries easily. Kapil enquired about the fact that the actor got emotional even during his wife's bidai. Boman confesses, "Yes, I cried a day before my marriage. However, I believe after a certain age you become emotional and cry on little things. This may be your ‘khushi ke aansu'. Sometime, I start getting emotional in comic movies as well." (sic)

Later in the conversation, it was revealed that Boman met the love of his life, Zenobia Irani when he used to run a bakery. Narrating the incident, Boman mentions, "Yes, I used to sell potato wafers in my shop, and I am very proud to be a shopkeeper. Maalkin (Zenobia Irani) used to come daily to the shop to buy potato wafers. I used to think who eats wafers daily. But after a long time, I came to know she used to buy wafers and give to the roadside beggar. It took almost six to eight months for our love story to start. Till then, the beggar had put on much weight eating wafers all day. (laughs)." (sic)

Boman Says Archana Puran Singh Is A Lovely Girl

Boman Irani, who has previously shared the big screen with Archana Puran Singh in Love story 2050, will be seen sharing some lesser-known insights. Archana shares, "Me and Boman shot for Love story 2050 in Australia which was one of the most memorable journeys for us."

Sharing the incident, Boman adds, "Archana is a lovely girl. I remember when we used to go for award functions we used to sit together. There, no matter how big our group was Archana was always the first one to pay for all of us. She is a big-hearted girl. I always remember her for this act of kindness." Recalling some hilarious moments from Australia's shoot Boman adds, "But when we were shooting in Australia, Archana used to reimburse each and every penny of her convenience." (sic)

Boman Shot For Made In China Despite Suffering From A Slip Disc!

In a candid conversation with Boman, Kapil mentioned that Boman Irani shot for Made In China despite suffering from a slip disc. Narrating the incident, Boman mentions, "I don't like sitting ideally without work at home. Also, I believe If you have committed something you should complete it without thinking about the problems. I was in Dubai airport when I said yes for the film and I got slip disc in Barcelona when I was on my way back. I was worried how will I complete this. But then the makers said no problem just do it. There I decided I will do it by taking timely rest." (sic)

Boman shared that timely rest and his dedication helped him become tough for the next scene and complete the film. He adds, "I never step back while doing films with social messages."