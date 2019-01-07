English
 »   »   »  The Kapil Sharma Show: Final Stage Cancer Patient Reveals How Kapil’s Show Made Her Forget Her Pain!

The Kapil Sharma Show: Final Stage Cancer Patient Reveals How Kapil’s Show Made Her Forget Her Pain!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kapil Sharma is back with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show and fans are super happy with the same. It has been two weeks since the show premiered, and fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes. The actor-comedian and his show have been trending on social media every weekend. As we all know, the audiences on the show share their happiness and a few even share their worries and ask suggestions from Kapil! Recently, Sony TV shared a promo of the show in which a female fan, who is suffering from cancer (final stage), expressed her happiness over Kapil's return to the small screen.

    The Female Fan Reveals...

    The female fan wished the newly married, Kapil and Ginni, a happy married life. She revealed that her baby girl was three-month old when she was detected with cancer. She added how the show and the comedian eased out her stress and pain thorough the comedy.

    TKSS Made Her Laugh & Forget Her Pain

    In the promo shared by the channel, the female fan said, "I would laugh out so much while watching the show that it would absolutely make me forget about my illness and pain. I would laugh for hours and hours."

    The Fan Was Disappointed When The Show Went Off Air

    She further told, "The show helped me cure better. I was extremely disappointed after TKSS went off air. I watched the repeat telecast of the old episodes to make myself happy. But now I am overjoyed to have you and your team back in form to make my days better. I have a stronger will to survive now and I know I will make it."

    Kapil Wished Good Health For Her

    Kapil was touched with the female fan's revelations, and went up to her and hugged her. He even wished her good health. Navjyot Singh Sidhu, too, boosted the morale of the female fan.

    Well, we are sure that Kapil has brought smile in many such people's faces and hope that he continues to do the same.

    Most Read: Mohsin Khan Sister's Wedding: Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi & YRKKH Actors Attend! (PICS)

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue