 »   »   »  The Kapil Sharma Show: Final Stage Cancer Patient Reveals How Kapil’s Show Made Her Forget Her Pain!

Kapil Sharma is back with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show and fans are super happy with the same. It has been two weeks since the show premiered, and fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes. The actor-comedian and his show have been trending on social media every weekend. As we all know, the audiences on the show share their happiness and a few even share their worries and ask suggestions from Kapil! Recently, Sony TV shared a promo of the show in which a female fan, who is suffering from cancer (final stage), expressed her happiness over Kapil's return to the small screen.
The Female Fan Reveals...
The female fan wished the newly married, Kapil and Ginni, a happy married life. She revealed that her baby girl was three-month old when she was detected with cancer. She added how the show and the comedian eased out her stress and pain thorough the comedy.
TKSS Made Her Laugh & Forget Her Pain
In the promo shared by the channel, the female fan said, "I would laugh out so much while watching the show that it would absolutely make me forget about my illness and pain. I would laugh for hours and hours."
The Fan Was Disappointed When The Show Went Off Air
She further told, "The show helped me cure better. I was extremely disappointed after TKSS went off air. I watched the repeat telecast of the old episodes to make myself happy. But now I am overjoyed to have you and your team back in form to make my days better. I have a stronger will to survive now and I know I will make it."
Kapil Wished Good Health For Her
Kapil was touched with the female fan's revelations, and went up to her and hugged her. He even wished her good health. Navjyot Singh Sidhu, too, boosted the morale of the female fan.
Well, we are sure that Kapil has brought smile in many such people's faces and hope that he continues to do the same.
