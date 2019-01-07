 »   »   »  The Kapil Sharma Show: Final Stage Cancer Patient Reveals How Kapil’s Show Made Her Forget Her Pain!

The Female Fan Reveals...

The female fan wished the newly married, Kapil and Ginni, a happy married life. She revealed that her baby girl was three-month old when she was detected with cancer. She added how the show and the comedian eased out her stress and pain thorough the comedy.

TKSS Made Her Laugh & Forget Her Pain

In the promo shared by the channel, the female fan said, "I would laugh out so much while watching the show that it would absolutely make me forget about my illness and pain. I would laugh for hours and hours."

The Fan Was Disappointed When The Show Went Off Air

She further told, "The show helped me cure better. I was extremely disappointed after TKSS went off air. I watched the repeat telecast of the old episodes to make myself happy. But now I am overjoyed to have you and your team back in form to make my days better. I have a stronger will to survive now and I know I will make it."

Kapil Wished Good Health For Her

Kapil was touched with the female fan's revelations, and went up to her and hugged her. He even wished her good health. Navjyot Singh Sidhu, too, boosted the morale of the female fan.