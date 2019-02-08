TKSS: Gully Boy’s Ranveer & Alia Unveil Funny Boy Poster; Any Guess Who The Funny Boy Is?

Ranveer & Alia’s Impromptu Performance

An eyewitness was quoted by IBT as saying, "Ranveer and Alia are firecrackers together and they are having a blast during the promotions of Gully Boy. As part of the marketing activity, they reached the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and killed it with their impromptu performance on the songs of the film. They sang, they danced and they entertained the audience till the late hours yesterday and left people wanting for more."

Ranveer Singh Rapped With A Live Orchestra!

The source further said, "Ranveer rapped crooning with a live orchestra! Rap and Hip-hop are so different in sound that no one expected Ranveer to take up the challenge of rapping on the beats of an Indian orchestra and he aced it. He sang about three songs from the film : Asli Hip Hop, Apna Time Aayega and Mere Gully Mein. Audiences gave him a standing ovation for rapping so brilliantly."

Ranveer & Alia Unveil Funny Boy Poster

On the show, the audiences were seen holding a poster. Ranveer and Alia got the poster on stage and unveiled it. The poster had Kapil Sharma's picture and Funny Boy written on it! No doubt, Kapil is a funny boy!

Ranveer Sends Flying Kisses To His Wife!

Another video on social media has gone viral, in which Ranveer can be seen in a video call with wife Deepika Padukone and sending her flying kisses.

Meet The Gully Girl!

Sumona Chakravarty shared a picture snapped with Ranveer and wrote, "Wishing u all the very Best #GullyBoy @ranveersingh Love always! Gully girl 🖤 #TheKapilSharmaShow @sonytvofficial." - (sic)

Kapil Wishes Ranveer & Alia

Kapil Sharma took to social media to wish Ranveer and Alia for their film. He wrote, "All the best to both my favorite rockstars @aliaa08 n @RanveerOfficial for #GullyBoy releasing on 14th feb. #GullyBoyinTKSS love u both ❤️" - (sic)