 The Kapil Sharma Show: Has Kapil Sharma Slashed His Pay? Here's What Krushna Abhishek Has To Say!

The Kapil Sharma Show: Has Kapil Sharma Slashed His Pay? Here’s What Krushna Abhishek Has To Say!

By
    Kapil Sharma is back with the second season of popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. it has been two weeks that the show was premiered, but the ratings are still not out. The fans are loving the show and there has been good response on social media. In fact, fans are loving Kapil's show more than Sunil's show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. Recently, there were speculations that Kapil has had a major pay cut. Bharti and Krushna are also getting somewhere around Rs 10 Lakh.

    Has Kapil Sharma really slashed his fee for the show? Read on to know what Krushna Abhishek had to say about the same.

    Kapil’s Pay Reduced From Rs 60L to Rs 20L?

    According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, earlier, Kapil used to charge Rs 60-70 Lakh per weekend episode, but now he gets somewhere around Rs 15-20 Lakh per weekend episode.

    Krushna Abhishek & Bharti Singh’s Fee

    This is a massive reduction in comparison to Kapil's previous amount. It is also being said that Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek also get somewhere around Rs 10- 12 lakh per weekend episode.

    Krushna Denies The Pay Cut Rumours!

    But, Krushna Abhishek denied the rumour. He was quoted by BollywoodLife as saying, "These pay cut rumours are false. We are getting our stipulated amount."

    Salman Is Generous & Cost Cutting Was Out Of The Question!

    He further added, "We are extremely happy working together. Anyways, money is secondary. No one can beat the fact that The Kapil Sharma Show is the biggest comedy show in the country." Krushna also added that Salman Khan was a very generous producer and cost-cutting was out of the question.

    The Success Or Failure Will Be Decided After First TRPs Of TKSS Was Out

    The report also quoted the source as saying, "Only time will tell if the second season is a success. We are getting enough and more sponsorship for the show till now. The response on social media was also good. The producers are not cutting costs at any levels. The success or failure will be evident after we get the first TRPs."

