The Kapil Sharma Show: Here’s When Sunil Grover Will REUNITE With Kapil Sharma!

Salman To Get Sunil On TKSS This June!

According to DNA report, Salman Khan, who is the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show, has asked Sunil Grover (who is Salman's co-star in Bharat), to bury the hatchet with Kapil and accompany him on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for Bharat promotions in the month of June (2019)!

Sunil Will Appear As A Guest

Although the makers are yet to confirm the same, the report has sent Kapil and Sunil's fans into a tizzy. If everything goes on as planned, the episode will mark Kapil and Sunil's reunion on screen after two years (2017). As Sunil was seen as Gutti or Mashoor Gulati, the actor will not be seen in the same avatar. He will appear as a guest.

Sunil & Kapil At Sohail’s Party

Well, the rumours of Kapil and Sunil's reunion has been doing the rounds since a long time. It has to be recalled that when Sunil and Kapil were seen under the same roof at Sohail Khan's house party, there were reports that Kapil and Sunil hugged out their differences. It was also said that Salman tried to patch them up!

Will Salman Get Sunil & Kapil To Work Together Again?

It was then said that Salman would get Sunil to The Kapil Sharma Show for Bharat promotion. A source was quoted by Asian Age as saying, "Salman wanted Sunil Grover back on The Kapil Sharma Show so that it could go a notch higher. He has a way with his co-stars and the people he works with cannot refuse him for the man he is." The report had also suggested that Salman would get them together to work again!

Salman, Sunil & Kapil

But nothing as such happened at the party. It was said that Sunil and Kapil did exchange pleasantries but they did not talk much. Also, Salman met the duo separately and by the time Salman met Sunil, Kapil had already left the bash.

Well, let's hope for the best! Let's wish we get to watch the duo together soon on screen.