    The Kapil Sharma Show: Here’s How Many Retakes Diljit Dosanjh Took While Performing With Sunny Leone

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Punjab's superstar Diljit Dosanjh and Fukre actor Varun Sharma will be seen gracing the sets of Sony Entertainment Television's popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Accompanying them will be graceful actor Kriti Sanon, who will share some very funny stories which will leave everyone in splits. The trio will be seen promoting their latest comedy venture, Arjun Patiala and revealing some behind the scene stories with the co-actors and producer. Diljit Dosanjh, who is known for his style quotient, will be seen wearing fluorescent coloured outfit which broadly highlighted his fashion. To add on, Kapil will also be seen wearing a fluorescent T-shirt, clearly matching Diljit's style quotient.

    The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's How Many Retakes Diljit Dosanjh Took While Performing With Sunny Leone

    During the show, Kapil asked Diljit to reveal his experience working with Sunny Leone in Arjun Patiala as in the movie, Diljit is seen performing a peppy number with Sunny Leone on the song 'Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda'.

    Considering Diljit is quite shy and an introvert personality, Kapil tickled Diljit to reveal how many retakes he took while performing with Sunny. To which Diljit said, "I completed the song in just one to two takes. It didn't take me more than two retakes as we were well prepared and clear on our part. Working on various different projects and with different artists, I feel comfortable enough to coordinate and work with anyone in the industry."

    Further in the show, Kriti's parents Geeta Sanon and Rahul Sanon were also present on the sets to meet their favourite comedian Kapil Sharma. In a conversation with Kapil, Kriti's parents shared an interesting incident when her parents were once embarrassed to be recognised as a celebrity's parent.

    Geeta narrated, "We went on a 50% sale shop. There, the onlookers recognised us and were gossiping that, 'Kriti's parents are buying outfits from a 50% sale store.' At times we feel it's better if sometimes people don't recognise us at certain places (Laughs)." She humorously added that Kriti's father Rahul urged her to leave the shop as he was embarrassed.

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 10:27 [IST]
