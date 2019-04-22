The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol & Karan Johar Appear; Was Kapil Trying To Woo KJo To Come On His Show?
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the popular shows on Sony TV. The show has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Many celebrities have graced the show. While many celebrities appear on the show to promote their upcoming film, a few of them get invited by the host himself. The celebrities too enjoy being on Kapil's show. A few days ago, it was revealed that Kapil had invited singer Sonu Nigam when they met in flight. Recently, Karan Johar and Kajol shot for an episode! Read on to know more!
It has to be recalled Kapil had appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. It is being said that Kapil was trying to get Karan on his show since a long time!
Kapil Was Trying To Woo KJo To Come On The Show
A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Kapil had been trying to woo KJo to come on his show for a long time now. Of course, the filmmaker's jet-setting schedules didn't allow this to happen sooner."
Kajol & KJo On The Kapil Sharma Show
The source further added, "Kajol, too, was stationed in Singapore for a fortnight with her daughter Nysa who is studying there. She got back four days ago. So, it was decided that the shoot would happen post April 16."
Kajol & KJo Come Together Second Time After Infamous Fall out!
Karan and Kajol graced Kapil's show. This will be second time that the duo will be seen together after their infamous fallout. It has to be recalled that Kajol and Karan were good friends in the initial days of their career, but they had an infamous falling out. The gap further widened after Karan wrote in his book that he didn't want Kajol back in his life. But now, all is well between them!
Bharti With Kajol & Karan Johar
Bharti Singh shared a picture snapped with Karan and Kajol, and captioned it, "I love you mere bhai @karanjohar #love#respect#gossip nice to see you you @kajol mam❤️❤️❤️❤️😘🥰🥰🥰 @kapilsharma @kapilsharmashow @sonytvofficial." - (sic)
Most Read: Harshad Chopda, Zain Imam & Others Attend Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Bhatia's Grand Wedding! (PICS)