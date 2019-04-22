The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol & Karan Johar Appear; Was Kapil Trying To Woo KJo To Come On His Show?

Kapil Was Trying To Woo KJo To Come On The Show

A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Kapil had been trying to woo KJo to come on his show for a long time now. Of course, the filmmaker's jet-setting schedules didn't allow this to happen sooner."

Kajol & KJo On The Kapil Sharma Show

The source further added, "Kajol, too, was stationed in Singapore for a fortnight with her daughter Nysa who is studying there. She got back four days ago. So, it was decided that the shoot would happen post April 16."

Kajol & KJo Come Together Second Time After Infamous Fall out!

Karan and Kajol graced Kapil's show. This will be second time that the duo will be seen together after their infamous fallout. It has to be recalled that Kajol and Karan were good friends in the initial days of their career, but they had an infamous falling out. The gap further widened after Karan wrote in his book that he didn't want Kajol back in his life. But now, all is well between them!

Bharti With Kajol & Karan Johar

Bharti Singh shared a picture snapped with Karan and Kajol, and captioned it, "I love you mere bhai @karanjohar #love#respect#gossip nice to see you you @kajol mam❤️❤️❤️❤️😘🥰🥰🥰 @kapilsharma @kapilsharmashow @sonytvofficial." - (sic)