English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut Praises Shahrukh & Kareena; Reveals She Enjoys Cooking!

    By
    |

    The Kapil Sharma Show is the perfect platform to promote films or shows. Many popular celebrities were seen promoting their films on the show. In the upcoming episode, we will get to watch the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen promoting her film Judgemental Hai Kya. The actress, who is seen making controversial statements, was surprisingly seen praising Bollywood actors! She praised Akshay Kumar for his fitness routine, Kareena Kapoor for her work balance skills, and Shahrukh Khan for his finance skills. She will also be seen revealing some interesting facts about her personal and professional life.

    Kangana Ranaut On The Kapil Sharma Show

    Kangana who has been a hero in her own movies like, Fashion, Queen, Manikarnika will be seen sharing details on how she's looking forward to work with respected actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and the beloved host, Kapil Sharma.

    Kangana Enjoys Cooking

    In a conversation with Kapil, where he tried to enquire about Kangana's hobbies and her favourite pastime during her shoot breaks, Kangana shares her fondness for cooking. Elaborating further she mentioned, "I enjoy cooking parathas and pakodas. And, if I am not cooking, I love eating drinking chai and eating pakodas."

    The Actress Is A Bathroom Singer!

    Further enquiring about Kangana's singing skills Kapil mentioned that he has heard that Kangana is a very good bathroom singer. Correcting the fact Kangana mentioned, "I am not a bathroom singer but actually a very good singer." Adding further, Kapil asked Kangana to sing a song for his fans and entire the entire audience. On Kapil's demand Kangana sang a Lata Mangeshkar's song ‘Tera Mera Pyaar Amar' and took the show's energy on another level.

    Further in the show Kangana will also be seen reliving her ‘Queen' days and shaking a leg on her popular song ‘London Thumkada' with Kapil and one of her fans.

    Why Kangana Is Not On Social Media

    In the promo, the actress was seen telling as to why she was not on social media. The actress says that she has lot of other things to look after and added that being a film-maker and a writer, she doesn't get enough time to be on social media. She also added that being on social media is a tiring job as they need to keep checking notification and even respond to the messages!

    ‘I Can't Prevent Myself From Getting Into Trouble’

    Kapil, who had earlier been in trouble because of his tweets, agreed to Kangana and said that people might get into unnecessary trouble if they say something about someone on the platform. It is then Kangana interferes and says, "Anyway I can't prevent myself from getting into trouble."

    Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai On 2nd Spot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drops Down!

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 8:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue