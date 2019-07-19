The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut Praises Shahrukh & Kareena; Reveals She Enjoys Cooking!

Kangana Ranaut On The Kapil Sharma Show

Kangana who has been a hero in her own movies like, Fashion, Queen, Manikarnika will be seen sharing details on how she's looking forward to work with respected actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and the beloved host, Kapil Sharma.

Kangana Enjoys Cooking

In a conversation with Kapil, where he tried to enquire about Kangana's hobbies and her favourite pastime during her shoot breaks, Kangana shares her fondness for cooking. Elaborating further she mentioned, "I enjoy cooking parathas and pakodas. And, if I am not cooking, I love eating drinking chai and eating pakodas."

The Actress Is A Bathroom Singer!

Further enquiring about Kangana's singing skills Kapil mentioned that he has heard that Kangana is a very good bathroom singer. Correcting the fact Kangana mentioned, "I am not a bathroom singer but actually a very good singer." Adding further, Kapil asked Kangana to sing a song for his fans and entire the entire audience. On Kapil's demand Kangana sang a Lata Mangeshkar's song ‘Tera Mera Pyaar Amar' and took the show's energy on another level.

Further in the show Kangana will also be seen reliving her ‘Queen' days and shaking a leg on her popular song ‘London Thumkada' with Kapil and one of her fans.

Why Kangana Is Not On Social Media

In the promo, the actress was seen telling as to why she was not on social media. The actress says that she has lot of other things to look after and added that being a film-maker and a writer, she doesn't get enough time to be on social media. She also added that being on social media is a tiring job as they need to keep checking notification and even respond to the messages!

‘I Can't Prevent Myself From Getting Into Trouble’

Kapil, who had earlier been in trouble because of his tweets, agreed to Kangana and said that people might get into unnecessary trouble if they say something about someone on the platform. It is then Kangana interferes and says, "Anyway I can't prevent myself from getting into trouble."