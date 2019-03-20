TKSS: Kapil Sharma Had A Special Invite For Sonu Nigam & His Wife; Sonu Pulls Krushna’s Leg!

How Kapil Invited Sonu On TKSS?

An onlooker was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "I met Sonu Paaji on a flight where I proposed the idea of inviting him on the sets. He not only kept his promise and graced the stage with his appearance, but his voice and his songs were like a cherry on the cake."

Sonu Pulls Krushna’s Leg

Sapna aka Krushna's 'Rs 1 Crore' dialogue is known to all. He embarrasses guests and host Kapil by asking Rs 1 Crore. Now, the actor himself will be at the receiving end as Sonu asks Krushna the amount!

Sonu Asks Krushna Rs 1 Crore!

In the promo shared by Sony TV, Sonu says, "Aadmi bhi bante ho aurat bhi bante ho na, kiya kya hai producer par jaadu tona, itna paisa kamati ho, 1 crore rupaye do na..."

Gazab Singer Ki Ajab Singing

The viewers will also get to witness Sonu Nigam's unique singing talent! He will be seen mixing up a disco song (Dum maro dum) and a sad one (Subeh se lekar sham tak) and then again a romantic number (Raat baaki), which made everyone laugh out loud.