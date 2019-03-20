TKSS: Kapil Sharma Had A Special Invite For Sonu Nigam & His Wife; Sonu Pulls Krushna’s Leg!
Many celebrities grace Sony TV's popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. This weekend, the viewers will get to watch their favourite singer Sonu Nigam and his wife on the sets. Apparently, Kapil met Sonu on a flight and discussed having him and his wife on the sets. Sonu agreed to the same. Sonu and the TKSS team had a blast shooting the episode. Apart from turning a host, the singer also impressed the viewers by taking their requests for songs. During the episode, Kapil and Sonu appreciated each other's work and even pulled each other's leg.
How Kapil Invited Sonu On TKSS?
An onlooker was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "I met Sonu Paaji on a flight where I proposed the idea of inviting him on the sets. He not only kept his promise and graced the stage with his appearance, but his voice and his songs were like a cherry on the cake."
Sonu Pulls Krushna’s Leg
Sapna aka Krushna's 'Rs 1 Crore' dialogue is known to all. He embarrasses guests and host Kapil by asking Rs 1 Crore. Now, the actor himself will be at the receiving end as Sonu asks Krushna the amount!
Sonu Asks Krushna Rs 1 Crore!
In the promo shared by Sony TV, Sonu says, "Aadmi bhi bante ho aurat bhi bante ho na, kiya kya hai producer par jaadu tona, itna paisa kamati ho, 1 crore rupaye do na..."
Gazab Singer Ki Ajab Singing
The viewers will also get to witness Sonu Nigam's unique singing talent! He will be seen mixing up a disco song (Dum maro dum) and a sad one (Subeh se lekar sham tak) and then again a romantic number (Raat baaki), which made everyone laugh out loud.
Aise kya pooch liya @sonunigamofficial ne ki ho gayi Sapna ki bolti bandh! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje. @kapilsharma @kikusharda @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @bharti.laughterqueen @sumonachakravarti @rochellerao @edwardsonnenblick @banijayasia
Kapil ke ghar hogi gazab singer ki ajab singing! Dekhiye @sonunigamofficial ke saath #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss weekend raat 9:30 baje. @kapilsharma @kikusharda @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @bharti.laughterqueen @sumonachakravarti @rochellerao @edwardsonnenblick @banijayasia
