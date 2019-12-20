The Kapil Sharma Show: Kareena Kapoor Khan On Legendary Raj Kapoor’s Fondness Of Mangoes

The Kapil Sharma Show is celebrating its 100 episodes. The popular show, on its landmark episode, had Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani as guests. The actors were seen promoting their upcoming movie Good Newzz. The team of Good Newwz was seen in high spirits, taking the entertainment quotient of the show a few notches higher. Being a first-timer on the show, Kareena indulged in some heavy doses of laughter and fun banter.

In a candid conversation, Kapil mentioned legendary Raj Kapoor’s fondness of mangoes and how he used to keep them locked in his room. He then asked Kareena if she ever managed to get her hands on them.

Kareena went down memory lane and shared, "We used to try to get our hands on these mangoes secretly… but we never got an opportunity. My grandfather was so particular that he used to keep the mangoes in the cabinets and lock them. But Karishma always managed to get the mangoes. In fact, Karishma was my grandfather’s favorite grandchild. He used to dote on her and was obsessed with her. I used to try and get my hands on Karishma’s share and hide in the garden and eat it."

She went on to add, “Whenever Karisma used to ask him for mangoes he used to say Lo beta lo lo….” To this Akshay added a quirky comment and said, “Maybe that’s why she is addressed as Lolo” and laughed. Kareena played along and said, “I think I need to definitely check this with my mom on this.”

