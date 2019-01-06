 »   »   »  The Kapil Sharma Show: Fans Are All Praise For Kapil & His Team; KapilSharmaIsBack Trends On Twitter

English
By
    The Kapil Sharma Show was premiered last week (December 29). Fans have been waiting for the weekend to watch the show. As we revealed Kapil and his team are back with a bang. This time it is triple fun, as Krushna Abhishek and Bharti are joining Kapil's team. Last week, we saw Simmbaa team - Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty gracing the show. This week, it is be Khan Khandaan - Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz along with their father Salim Khan. In the latest episode, we saw Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz recalling their childhood memories and revealing Salman's secret!

    In the upcoming episode, Salim Khan will join his sons on the show. The latest episode was a laugh riot and fans can't stop praising Kapil and his team. They started trending #KapilSharmaIsBack on Twitter. Take a look at the tweets!

    Fans’ Tweets: Gaurav Ritu Raj

    "He is back with the bang and now @BeingSalmanKhan sir is with him #KapilSharmaIsBack totally @KapilSharmaK9 sir u nailed it. And @kikusharda sir apka to jawab nhi. No one can do better as bachha yadav. Wow the whoe team #TheKapilSharmaShow is great . I am happy u guys are back." - (sic)

    Nitesh Nagar

    "@kikusharda what an amazing entertainer you are. You simply stole the show tonight. @KapilSharmaK9 what a come back.kudos to the entire team.#KapilSharmaIsBack." - (sic)

    @KapilFansDelhi

    "King Of Box Office @BeingSalmanKhan. And King Of Comedy In One Frame @KapilSharmaK9. #KapilSharmaIsBack. #TheKapilSharmaShow #KapilSharma #SalmanKhan." - (sic)

    Aaradhya & Guddi

    Its_Aaradhya: Amazing It will be a funny show #KapilSharmaIsBack. - (sic)

    【Guddi】: Kapil is a pro in comedy he is the best comedian I have ever seen #KapilSharmaIsBack. - (sic)

    Shreya & Bansi

    Shreya!: You are incomparable, Kapil #KapilSharmaIsBack. - (sic)

    Bansi: Kapil ji tussi great ho, Wat a fun episode it is! #KapilSharmaIsBack. - (sic)

    Shankar & Moiz

    Shankar Sharma: Undoubtly Legend You are unbeatable Kapil Sharma ! #KapilSharmaIsBack. - (sic)

    Moiz Borker: Tonight's episode made my weekend. Truly the best comedy show in India! #KapilSharmaIsBack. - (sic)

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 0:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019
