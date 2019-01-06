 »   »   »  The Kapil Sharma Show: Fans Are All Praise For Kapil & His Team; KapilSharmaIsBack Trends On Twitter

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The Kapil Sharma Show was premiered last week (December 29). Fans have been waiting for the weekend to watch the show. As we revealed Kapil and his team are back with a bang. This time it is triple fun, as Krushna Abhishek and Bharti are joining Kapil's team. Last week, we saw Simmbaa team - Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty gracing the show. This week, it is be Khan Khandaan - Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz along with their father Salim Khan. In the latest episode, we saw Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz recalling their childhood memories and revealing Salman's secret!
In the upcoming episode, Salim Khan will join his sons on the show. The latest episode was a laugh riot and fans can't stop praising Kapil and his team. They started trending #KapilSharmaIsBack on Twitter. Take a look at the tweets!
