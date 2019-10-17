The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Was NOT Allowed To Share Stage With Govinda, Courtesy Sunita

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Didn’t Want To Share The Stage With Krushna!

Regarding the same, Krushna told BT, "I was told by the team that Sunita ji didn't want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show."

Krushna Didn’t Want To Create A Ruckus On His Sister’s Big Day

He further added, "However, I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada's big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders. It's so sad that while Chi Chi mama (Govinda) doesn't want us to fight or talk about our issues in public, something like this has happened."

Krushna Had Resolved The Issue With Govinda

According to Krushna, he and Govinda had solved the differences, six months ago. The comedian said that he had also visited Govinda at his house, a couple of times, and they are in touch. He further revealed that when Govinda was back from Dubai, he had asked Krushna to mend ties with mami (Sunita), but she still seemed to be upset.

The Comedian Clarifies…

Krushna also clarified that although chi chi mama (Govinda) helped them when they were young, he (Krushna) never asked help from Govinda regarding work and he is what he is because of his hard work.

Govinda’s Wife Still Has An Issue With Krushna

It has to be recalled that their relationship turned sour last year when Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah had tweeted, "People who dance for money." Govinda's wife Sunita had felt that the post was aimed at her husband. Although Krushna had clarified then, that it was not about Govinda, but his sister Aarti Singh at whom the comment was intended at; the differences between the two parties especially Krushna's family and Sunita remained unsorted.

The Comedian Says…

Regarding the same, Krushna, yet again, said, "Time and again, I have tried to clarify that the post was for my sister Arti (Singh). I wish mama takes stock of things and we resolve our differences once and for all."