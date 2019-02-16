English
    The Kapil Sharma Show: Sony TV To Sack Navjot Singh Sidhu; Here's Who Might Replace Him!

    The Kapil Sharma Show landed in controversy after Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is part of the show, made a comment on Pulwama terror attack. He said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished." His statements didnt go well with the netizens who slammed him on social media. They also started trending #boycottkapilsharmashow and #boycottsidhu on Twitter.

    Fans warned Kapil, the channel and the makers of the show to sack Sidhu or else they would not watch the show and even unsubscribe the channel.

    Fans Extremely Upset With Sidhu

    Sony TV To Sack Navjot Singh Sidhu!

    As per Zoom TV's report, the channel is in talks with the production house and wants Sidhu to be replaced with immediate effect. The source was quoted by the channel as saying, "The channel has told the production house to sack Sidhu. It's not a temporary thing. They are going to get him out."

    Archana Puran Singh To Replace Sidhu!

    "In fact, even in the past, during the MeToo movement, when there were allegations against Anu Malik, the channel took a stand. The channel has shot a couple of episodes with Archana Puran Singh and most probably, she will be the one replacing Sidhu."

    The Source Adds...

    The source further added, "The episodes weren't shot keeping this incident in mind but now the channel will be taking her on board fully. Some communication and closures need to happen and will then be finalised."

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
