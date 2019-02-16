The Kapil Sharma Show: Sony TV To Sack Navjot Singh Sidhu; Here's Who Might Replace Him!

Fans Extremely Upset With Sidhu

Fans warned Kapil, the channel and the makers of the show to sack Sidhu or else they would not watch the show and even unsubscribe the channel.

Sony TV To Sack Navjot Singh Sidhu!

As per Zoom TV's report, the channel is in talks with the production house and wants Sidhu to be replaced with immediate effect. The source was quoted by the channel as saying, "The channel has told the production house to sack Sidhu. It's not a temporary thing. They are going to get him out."

Archana Puran Singh To Replace Sidhu!

"In fact, even in the past, during the MeToo movement, when there were allegations against Anu Malik, the channel took a stand. The channel has shot a couple of episodes with Archana Puran Singh and most probably, she will be the one replacing Sidhu."

The Source Adds...

The source further added, "The episodes weren't shot keeping this incident in mind but now the channel will be taking her on board fully. Some communication and closures need to happen and will then be finalised."