The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover To Appear On The Show, Courtesy Salman Khan!

The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover to enter in Kapil Sharma Show due to this reason | FilmiBeat

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in news since the inception. But of late, the show has been in news because of Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kapil Sharma's comments. It has to be recalled that after Sidhu made controversial statements against Pulwama terrorist attack, netizens asked the makers and the channel to boycott Sidhu. It was even said that the makers might replace Sidhu with Archana Puran Singh. When Kapil was asked about the controversy surrounding Sidhu and his replacement, he took a stand for Sidhu. This didn't go well with fans, who started trending #BoycottKapilSharma on social media.

Now, the show is yet again in news! According to the latest report, Sunil Grover, who grabbed headlines for his show Kanpur Wale Khuranas, might appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, not as a performer, but as a guest. As fans are aware, Salman is part of TKSS' production team and the show is being produced by Kapil Sharma's production house K9 Films in association with Salman Khan Films (SKF).

Earlier, Sunil himself had revealed that Salman tried to clear the air between him and Kapil. He was quoted by PTI as saying, "He (Salman) did speak to me briefly about it (bringing two of us together). We had a very casual chat about it but nothing much. Time will tell, God will tell. Right now I am concentrating on my show and hope I am able to bring a smile on everyone's faces."

It is a known fact that Sunil is part of Salman Khan's film Bharat. Hence, Sunil might appear on the show to promote the film along with Salman, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif and other cast members of Bharat.

Most Read: Sting Operation KARAOKE Exposes Celebs; Netizens Praise Saumya Tandon For Not Selling Her Soul!