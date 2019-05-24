TKSS: Sunil Refuses To Join Salman & Katrina For Bharat Promotion; Is He Still Upset With Kapil?

Sunil Refused To Appear On Kapil’s Show!

According to Latestly report, "Sources present on the sets revealed that as much as Salman wanted Sunil to come on the show, the comedian put his foot down."

Salman Never Forced Sunil To Appear On TKSS!

It has to be recalled that a few days ago, Sunil had revealed that he had a word about promoting the show on TKSS with Salman and even added that he suggested but never forced Sunil to come on the show.

Is Sunil Still Upset With Kapil?

Sunil had also said that he doesn't watch Kapil's show as he is not a part of it. It seems that Sunil is following the principle of 'forgive but never forget'. He might have forgiven Kapil (as they wish each other on social media), but has not forgotten the incident (mid-air fight).

On The Set Picture: Kapil With His Mother & Salman

Meanwhile, Kapil shared a picture snapped with his mother and Salman Khan and captioned it, "Me mummy n @beingsalmankhan bhai 😍🤗"

Katrina & Salman On TKSS

Katrina looked gorgeous in a pink sari. The actress shared a picture and wrote, "भारत प्रमोशन - कपिल शर्मा शो आज 🌸" She also shared a picture on her Instagram story and captioned, "Kapil Sharma show... @bharti.laughterqueen I love u forever."

Krushna & Kapil

Krushna too shared a picture and wrote, "Next epi with my fav our jaan the superstar one of the best humans I know SALMAN KHAN it's always so positive being around him n u can see that he loves us too. Do watch the epi T K S S 💕"

Krushna’s Kids Meet Salman!

During the shoot, Krushna's wife Kashmera had got her kids on the sets to meet their favourite actor Salman. She had shared a video and wrote, "Finally my kids met my favourite @beingsalmankhan Thank you for this video guys love you all. My kids have been dancing to Swag Se Karenge Swaagat and now Slow Motion song and they recognised the one and only #salmankhan. Thank you for so much love and adulation and all the best for #bharat @krushna30 @rishaabchauhaan @raginikhanna @mbdythefilm @boofilmz."