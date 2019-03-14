The Kapil Sharma Show: Will Salman Khan Reunite Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover?

Salman Managed To Convince Sunil To Come On TKSS!

As the viewers are aware, Salman is producing Kapil's show, also Sunil is part of the Bollywood actor's film, Bharat. It seems that Salman managed to convince Sunil to come on the show for Bharat's promotions.

Salman To Bring Kapil & Sunil Together

A source was quoted by Asian Age as saying, "Salman wanted Sunil Grover back on The Kapil Sharma Show so that it could go a notch higher. He has a way with his co-stars and the people he works with cannot refuse him for the man he is."

Sunil & Kapil To Work Together!

"Not only will he be getting Sunil along to promote Bharat on The Kapil Sharma Show but he will also be getting them to work again. It has not been an easy process considering the kind of issues Sunil and Kapil have had."

Will The Duo Reunite?

"While Kapil is keen to get Sunil back, Sunil has not been too keen to come back because his film career also saw an upsurge post his exit from the show."