The Sword Of Tipu Sultan Actor Syed Badr-Ul Hasan Khan Bahadur Aka Pappu Polyester Passes Away

Syed Badr-ul Hasan Khan Bahadur, who was most admired for his role as Maharaja of Mysore in the 1990 television series, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, passed away today (February 5, 2019). Reportedly, he breathed his last in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The veteran actor is known as Pappu Polyester in the film industry. He has been a popular actor in films, television, theatre and advertisements for the last 25 years. The actor was a member of the royal family of Awadh and was also related with Nawab Wajid Ali Shah.

Apart from The Sword Of Tipu Sultan, the actor had apparently appeared in a few popular TV shows like Pratigya, Jai Hanuman, Chandrakanta, Om Naham Shivay and Safar. He was seen in films like Jodha Akbar, Mann, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Badal, Khoya Khoya Chand, Darmiyaan: In Between and Ittefaq.

With his 150 kg physique and unique style of acting, he established himself as an admired actor. Apart from acting, he was also passionate about classical dance. He had even won an award for the Best Classical Dancer from Birju. He was proficient in many languages like Hindi, Urdu, Persian, Arabic, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Awadhi, English, etc.

