These Rare Pics Of Jennifer Winget & Harshad Chopda Will Make You Wish They Were Couple In Real Life

Jennifer & Harshad Chill Together

In a video (snapshot on slide) that is doing the rounds on social media, Jennifer and Harshad can be seen chilling together and singing songs with their friends - Karan Wahi, Aishwarya Sakhuja, her husband Rohit Nag, Pooja Sharma.

JenShad At ITA Awards

Jennifer and Harshad were seen together along with the director of Bepannaah, Aniruddha Rajderkar at Indian Telly Awards 2019. The fans were rooting for the actors to bag awards. Jennifer bagged Best Actress Award.

Will JenShad Be Paired Together Again?

Few days ago there were reports that the makers have approached Harshad for Jennifer's show Beyhadh Season 2. There were also reports that the makers of Bepannaah are coming up with Season 2. But nothing has been confirmed yet!

Harshad Wants To Be Part Of Bepannaah 2

In fact, recently, when Harshad was asked whether he would be part of Bepannaah season 2, he had said that if the second season is ever being made, he would surely like to be a part of the series.

Don't You Want Them To Be Real Life Jodi?

Every time the fans saw them together, they wanted them to be paired together on screen. Well, these pictures will definitely not just make JenShad fans wish that the couple be paired in reel but also in the real life!