TikTok Sensation Sonali Phogat Gets BJP Ticket; Netizens Ask ‘Aur Kitne Achhe Din Chahiye?’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given a ticket to TikTok sensation Sonali Phogat to contest from Adampur constituency in Haryana. It comes as a surprise as BJP, which apparently is not fond of the video app (TikTok), has announced its candidate who is popular on TikTok platform.

Well, the battle ahead is not easy as she takes on Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. However, Sonali told News18 that if she wins, she will use TikTok for making desh bhakti videos and highlight the developmental work in her constituency.

For those who are not aware of Sonali, she is a television actress, who played a small role in Zee TV's show Amma. Sonali told The Print that she has even 'worked for Doordarshan as an anchor in Hisar, and has also worked with Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill. The actress, who is born into a peasant family in the Fatehabad district of Haryana, has around 1.20 lakh followers on the app.

Meanwhile, Sonali was trolled for getting a BJP ticket. Take a look at a few tweets!

@MM09021996: #SonaliPhogat will be BJP candidate from Adampur, haryana. Jitega bhai jitega

@BJP4India jitega. Tik Tok videos se politics. Aur kitne achhe din chahiye?

@AnupamUncl: Tik-tok star #SonaliPhogat has been given MLA ticket from Haryana Adampur seat by BJP. Those days are gone, when you had to do social welfare work to become a politician. 😊😍

Junaiz Mohammed: Haryana @BJP4India has nominated TikTok star #SonaliPhogat as its candidate for the #Adampur seat in the upcoming Assembly elections in state. After thugs & terrorists, now @TikTok_IN stars 🤣 Bharatiya Jokers Party 🥳

@TwiterPeHu: Tik tok pe account bana lo. Bahut scope hai... #SonaliPhogat

(Social media posts are not edited)

View this post on Instagram Tiktok @sonaliphogat A post shared by Sonali Phogat Hisar (@sonaliphogat) on Feb 8, 2019 at 12:43am PST

