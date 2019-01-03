 »   »   »  Tinaa Datta Makes Shocking Revelations; Says Her Ex-BF Used To Beat Her In Front Of Her Friends!

Tinaa Datta Was In An Abusive Relationship For 5 Years

Tinaa was quoted by BT as saying, "I was in a relationship with a non-industry guy for five years. We had met through common friends. But I called time on it, because he was extremely abusive, verbally and physically."

Her Ex-BF Used To Beat Her In Front Of Her Friends!

"I would get bashed up even in front of my friends. I went bonkers to an extent that my confidence took a beating. I never wanted to go public with my relationship, but I feel that it's time to speak up."

The Actress Wants To Settle Down & Doesn’t Want To Have Affairs!

The actress says that she now wants to settle down. She told the leading daily, "I want to settle down and not go about having affairs and then nursing heartbreaks."

Tinaa Doesn’t Want To Marry A Guy From The Industry

She further added, "I have always wanted a love marriage, but God is not sending anyone my way. I don't want to marry someone from the industry, especially an actor, as the relationship will be marred by insecurities. I have seen several failed marriages between actors."

‘I Tasted Success At A Very Young Age’

Regarding her shows and work, she said, "Uttaran' was a big show and Ichha (her character) became synonymous with me. I tasted success at a very young age, and so, I had to wait patiently. It can get tough, as actors have to take care of their EMIs and lifestyle. Fortunately, I had enough savings."

‘It’s Depressing When Things Don’t Work Out’

"The problem is that you become a workaholic when you have been shooting for five years at a stretch and suddenly, you are doing nothing. Initially, I enjoyed that phase, it felt like a much-deserved holiday. But after a point, it became frustrating. After a show ends, you start from scratch - giving auditions and waiting for a positive outcome. It's depressing when things don't work out, but you have to be really strong and positive at that time."

Rashami & Tinaa Never Had Catfights!

It has to be recalled that there were rumours of Tina and her co-actress Rashami Desai catfights! Regarding the same, the actress clarified, "To be honest, Rashami and I never had a catfight. We could have had our own mood swings, personal issues and family problems."

They Are Neighbours & Good Friends!

"People exaggerated small issues for publicity stunts and made stories. Rashami and I have always supported each other. I am in touch with her. In fact, we are neighbours and good friends. We hang around, and even attend events and parties together."