Tinaa Dattaa Accuses Mohit Malhotra of Touching Her Inappropriately; Calls Him Frustrated!

Tinaa Accuses Mohit of Touching Her Inappropriately

In an interview to Spotboye, the actress revealed, "There are some people on set who want to behave as hoooligans. Mohit Malhotra is one such. He had been warned once, but he did not change. In fact, things became worse. I spoke to the Creative Head too."

The Actress Reveals…

The actress reveals that he was too close for comfort and adds, "He would say that his character demands that he should keep his hand here and there. There was a big showdown on the set. It happened at Klick Nixon Studios, when we were shooting for a hospital scene. Some media people were also there and they saw this."

Tina Was Forced To Shoot A Video!

"Some people are not ashamed to go out and say that we are best friends." She adds that he forced her to shoot a video to show all is well between them. She claims that he is doing all filthy stuff.

Here’s Why She Opened Up About The Issue Now

The actress reveals that she has been bearing this since a long time and went public only when she couldn't take it anymore. When asked whether she didn't ask him to back off, she told the portal, "Of course. I made it loud and clear. I have done rape scenes, romantic scenes and intimate scenes before in my career, but never faced something like this with anyone before. He is so annoying. He is so frustrated."

‘Scene Mein Bahek Gaya Tha’

She added, "Nobody gives excuses like him that woh scene mein bahek gaya tha. He can't say he got carried away. He was obviously doing it deliberately. It is so clear if a girl is uncomfortable, you can understand from her body language. Shouldn't you reciprocate and make her at ease instead?"

Mohit Claims He & Tinaa Are Good Friends!

Meanwhile, when Mohit was asked about the same, he told Pinkvilla, "She is my good friend and we share a cordial relationship." When asked about intimate scenes, Mohit claimed that there have hardly been any intimate scenes shot between them.