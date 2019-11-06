Tinaa Dattaa Reveals She Was In A Big Mess After Producer Refused To Pay Her Rs 30 Lakh

Many television actors had often raised their concerns about the working conditions and remuneration issues, especially regarding the 90-day pay system in the TV industry. Uttaran actress Tinaa Datta revealed to HT that she was shattered and was in a big mess because of the same as a producer failed to pay her Rs 30 lakh after the show went off air.

Tinaa told the leading daily, "I don't wish to name the producer, but he actually refused to pay me Rs 30 lakh after the show went off air. He apparently claimed that he ran the show in a huge loss, which is practically not possible because they had financial backing from the sponsors and advertisers."

She further added, "I had parked my money into various investments and had also bought a house back then. At the back of my mind, I knew that even if the show will go off air, I will still get the remaining salary in the next three months. But one fine day, the producer said that I refuse to pay your money. I was shattered and in a real big mess. I had no idea how to figure things out."

The Daayan actress revealed that the producers kept her in the lurch for three years. But since she shared a good relationship with them, they paid in small instalments. She also added that she complained to the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA), who were helpful to her.

Tinaa further added, "My only concern is that if you have to do all this (cut the salary when show suffers loss), then tell us from day one or write it in the contract that at the end of the show, if we don't get the profit, this is how your payment terms and conditions are going to be like. But they wouldn't do it as they are at fault."

