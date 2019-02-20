The Kapil Sharma Show: After Approving Ouster Of Sidhu, Will Salman Khan Take Action On Kapil?

Salman Approved Sidhu’s Ouster; Will He Take Action On Kapil?

According to reports, Sidhu has been sacked from the show, which was approved by Salman Khan. Well, it has to be seen will he take action on Kapil as well!

‘We Have To Be Careful Before Commenting’

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh, who shot for a couple of episodes in Sidhu's absence, told TOI, "Clearly, the online media has become so big today that one has to be very careful before commenting or expressing their opinion on any issue today. It is important that people's sentiments are not hurt. Whatever you wish to express should be expressed in a responsible manner."

Archana On Replacing Sidhu!

"I don't know if I am replacing Sidhu permanently. I had shot for two episodes because he was busy with his political commitments. In the past too, many times when Sidhu had other commitments, I had stepped in for him on the show."

Archana Is Ready To Replace Sidhu?

"Kapil and I go back a long way; I have known him since the time when he was a participant on Comedy Circus. Kapil and his entire team and the channel are family for me. So, when your family needs you, you can't say no to them. If the channel and makers want me to step in, I will do so."

No Comments On Kapil’s Statement On Sidhu!

Regarding Kapil's comment on Sidhu, Archana said, "I would not like to express my views on what happened and whether someone should have commented on the current situation in the country, but I have a strong stand."

‘I Will Not Have Any Other Stand But To Support My Country’

"Whenever our country is in conflict with any other nation, I will strongly stand by what my country, the government, the Prime Minister and opposition leaders feel is in the best interests of the nation. And this is not because the concerned person has said something, this is my belief that I will not have any other stand but to support my country."

Krushna Says, ‘The Country's Atmosphere Is Not Right’

At a recent media event, when Krushna was asked about Archana replacing Sidhu, he said, "I don't know what's going on but currently the country's atmosphere is not right. Everyone is mourning. We have already shot a few episodes with Archana. But, Archana has told some media house that she hasn't yet signed the full contract. I would only be able to comment after having a word with the channel."

Krushna Not Aware of Kapil’s Statements On Sidhu!

When asked about Kapil's statement on Sidhu, Krushna was quoted by DNA as saying, "I don't know what statement has Kapil given. I even don't have any knowledge about Kapil's boycott from Twitter."

‘Krushna Fully Support Salman’s Stand’

The actor also reacted to ban Pakistani artistes in India. Apparently, Salman Khan had asked his production house to replace Atif Aslam, who was roped in to sing a song in Notebook. Regarding the same, Krushna said, "It's good. Ashok Pandit and team have made the right decision. If Salman Khan has decided to drop Atif Aslam from his film then I fully support his stand."