TKSS: Amidst Rumours Of Sidhu Being Sacked, The Channel Shares A Promo Welcoming Archana Puran Singh

Is Archana Replacing Sidhu On The Show?

When TOI contacted Archana regarding the same, she said, "I had shot for TKSS on the 9th and 13th of February, a day before the unfortunate attacks happened. I was called in by the channel because Sidhu wasn't available for those days for some personal work/I agreed to shoot for the dates as I have done the same before."

‘I Think People Are Joining The Wrong Dots’

She further added, "I think people are joining the wrong dots that I am replacing Sidhu because of the backlash. Well, also if that is true, I haven't received any confirmation or information on the same from the channel yet."

Archana On Replacing Sidhu

She further added, "If I am truly needed for TKSS, then I will have to actually figure out how to adjust the dates because I am already shooting for 'My Name Is Lakhan' with Shreyas Talpade and also for another movie. I can only give clarity when I get it myself. Whether I would want to go ahead with TKSS or not is not the question, but will I be able to go ahead or not is the point. Let's see."

Kapil Welcomes Archana

Meanwhile, the channel released the new promo and captioned it as, "We welcome Archana Puran Singh on #TheKapilSharmaShow, next Sunday!"

TKSS New Promo

In the promo Kapil is seen welcoming Archana Puran Singh. When quizzed by Kapil as to how come she is on his show, Archana tells him that everyone she knows, including Krushna and Bharti, are here and chides him for forgetting her. Pointing towards Sidhu's chair, she adds that it is the only 'kursi', she is familiar with.