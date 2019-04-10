The Kapil Sharma Show: Is Alia Bhatt UPSET With Kiku Sharda's Jokes?

Kiku’s Jokes Upsets Alia?

The actors not only shared each other's secrets but also spilled the beans on each other's obsessions on the show. Kiku Sharda, who plays the role of Bachcha Yadav also made everyone laugh. But, as per Navbharat Times report, Kiku may have gone overboard with his joke as after a point Alia Bhatt didn't seem to enjoy his jokes.

Kiku Cracks Jokes On Alia

Apparently, Kiku, who plays a fun segment called ‘Ke Bhail Crorepati', made jokes on her like - ‘How does a scooter start? - And then made noises like ‘Bhatt, Bhatt, Bhatt, Bhatt...'. He also cracked another joke on Alia's father. He asked her, "Is Mahesh Bhatt into construction business". To which, Alia answered, "No." Kiku went on to say, "Then why did he make movies like Footpath and Sadak".

Archana’s Major Revelation

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh made a major revelation when RAW's Mouni Roy and John Abraham graced the show. Archana revealed that she gets half the salary paid to Navjot Singh Sidhu for the show.

Archana Gets Less Remuneration Than Navjot Singh Sidhu!

Kapil asked the actors as to who would they want to become if they are given the power of a shape-shifting snake. To this, Mouni said that she would like to step into the shoes of iconic British actress Audrey Hepburn, while John, who was impressed with Kapil's sense of humour, said that he wanted to become Kapil Sharma. Later, Archana said she wanted to be Navjot Singh Sindhu for the simple reason as he took home double the salary than her.