The Kapil Sharma Show: Is Navjot Singh Sidhu RUINING His Chance Of Re-entry On The Show?

Salman Advised Kapil To Refrain From Commenting On The Controversy?

It is also being said that Salman has advised the channel and Kapil Sharma to refrain from commenting on the controversy. As per DB post, "When this entire controversy happened; the channel was still not sure on what decision to make. It was the producer of the show, Salman Khan's immediate decision to ask Sidhu to step down from the show."

Salman Took A Call!

"Obviously, as a producer, Salman did not want to take a chance especially when so much money has been involved in its production. The show is doing well in terms of TRP and Salman doesn't want to lose it just for the sake of one person. And so, he decided to take a call immediately."

Archana Puran Singh Signed Only For 20 Episodes

As the viewers are aware, Archana Puran Singh has taken Sidhu's place. But apparently, the actress has been signed for only 20 episodes. This indicates that the channel never had an intention to permanently sack Sidhu.

Sidhu Makes Netizens Angry Again!

Just when things were going on fine, Sidhu has gone ahead and made yet again made another controversial comment against the Surgical Strike 2.0, which has made netizens angry!

Sidhu’s Yet Another Controversial Comment

He wrote, "300 terrorist dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state. ऊंची दुकान फीका पकवान|" - (sic)

Sidhu Slammed Again

Sidhu's comment has not gone well with the netizens who have slammed him on social media. Well, it has to be seen whether this has further ruined his chances of re-entry on the show!

Kapil Sings Romantic Song For Ginni

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, which was a musical one, as big musicians - Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Jasbir Jassi and Hansraj Hans - graced the show Kapil's wife also was present on the sets. While the guests were seen singing their heart out, Kapil too sang a romantic song, 'Oh Meri Hansini' for his wife Ginni, as she sat with the audiences.