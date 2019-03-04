The Kapil Sharma Show: Is Navjot Singh Sidhu RUINING His Chance Of Re-entry On The Show?
The Kapil Sharma Show has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. The show has garnered good ratings and is one among the top shows on the TRP chart. But, of late, the show grabbed headlines for wrong reasons, courtesy, Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Punjab Cabinet Minister made controversial comments on Pulwama terror attack, that irked the netizens and as a result of which he was sacked from the show. Recently, the makers and Salman Khan (the producer) were thinking of getting him back on the show.
According to a DNA report, the channel and Salman are waiting for the dust to settle so that they can bring him back on the show. When everything gets back to normal, Sidhu might return to the show.
Salman Advised Kapil To Refrain From Commenting On The Controversy?
It is also being said that Salman has advised the channel and Kapil Sharma to refrain from commenting on the controversy. As per DB post, "When this entire controversy happened; the channel was still not sure on what decision to make. It was the producer of the show, Salman Khan's immediate decision to ask Sidhu to step down from the show."
Salman Took A Call!
"Obviously, as a producer, Salman did not want to take a chance especially when so much money has been involved in its production. The show is doing well in terms of TRP and Salman doesn't want to lose it just for the sake of one person. And so, he decided to take a call immediately."
Archana Puran Singh Signed Only For 20 Episodes
As the viewers are aware, Archana Puran Singh has taken Sidhu's place. But apparently, the actress has been signed for only 20 episodes. This indicates that the channel never had an intention to permanently sack Sidhu.
Sidhu Makes Netizens Angry Again!
Just when things were going on fine, Sidhu has gone ahead and made yet again made another controversial comment against the Surgical Strike 2.0, which has made netizens angry!
Sidhu’s Yet Another Controversial Comment
He wrote, "300 terrorist dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state. ऊंची दुकान फीका पकवान|" - (sic)
Sidhu Slammed Again
Sidhu's comment has not gone well with the netizens who have slammed him on social media. Well, it has to be seen whether this has further ruined his chances of re-entry on the show!
Kapil Sings Romantic Song For Ginni
Meanwhile, in the latest episode, which was a musical one, as big musicians - Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Jasbir Jassi and Hansraj Hans - graced the show Kapil's wife also was present on the sets. While the guests were seen singing their heart out, Kapil too sang a romantic song, 'Oh Meri Hansini' for his wife Ginni, as she sat with the audiences.
