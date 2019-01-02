English
Sanjay Dutt Tried To Convince Salman For Marriage But What Happened Next Will Leave You In Splits!

    Kapil Sharma is back with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show and his fans are extremely happy with his comeback. The show stars some of the amazing talents like Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Rochelle Roa. More importantly, the big comedians - Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh - have joined hands with Kapil. The show was premiered on January 29 with Simmba team - Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty as the first guests.

    Fans loved the show and gave it thumbs up! They are thankful to Kapil as his show is the one that brings family together and make them laugh. They have been waiting for the next episode, and the makers have revealed the promos of the third episode which will see Salman Khan, his brothers - Sohail and Arbaaz, and father Salim Khan, as second guests!

    Just like previous episodes, this episode too, we are sure that will send viewers on a laughter ride. In a teaser clip shared by Sony TV, Salman was seen revealing to Kapil as to how Sanjay Dutt tried to convince him to get married. This surely will leave everyone in splits!

    In the promo video, Salman tells to Kapil, "Sanju baba was convincing me to get married and said, 'bhaijaan, you should get married'. And as he spoke, his phone was constantly ringing. He said 'you come home tired after the shoot. She will press your head. Shaadi na is like the best thing in the world'." Then the phone rings and Sanju excused saying, 'Bhaijaan, one second my wife is calling me'."

    View this post on Instagram

    Jaaniye kaise Sanju Baba ne convince kiya @beingsalmankhan Ko shaadi ke liye! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, Sat-Sun 9.30 pm. @kapilsharma @kikusharda @bharti.laughterqueen @krushna30 @chandanprabhakar @sumonachakravarti @rochellerao @edwardsonnenblick @banijayasia

    A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Jan 1, 2019 at 6:10am PST

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 23:25 [IST]
