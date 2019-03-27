TMKOC: Is Disha Vakani's Brother Mayur Quitting The Show; Shailesh Lodha Talks About Disha's Return!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani's brother Mayur breaks silence on quitting show

SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the favourite television shows of the audiences. Although it is fluctuating on the TRP chart, the show has been garnering decent ratings. Of late, the show has been in news regarding Disha Vakani's return. The actress has taken a maternity break and it has been over a year that she hasn't returned to the show. Many speculations are doing the rounds regarding her entry and exit.

Recently, there were also reports that the actress might quit the show. It is also said that the makers have given a 30-day ultimatum for her to return to the show. Also, there are reports that Disha's brother Mayur is also quitting the show. Read on to know more!

Shailesh Lodha On Disha’s Return At a recent awards ceremony, when Disha's co-actor Shailesh Lodha was asked about her return, the actor said, "Patience ka phal daya (Daya is Disha's character) hota hai (patience pays off)." Is Mayur Quitting The Show? Recently, there were reports that Mayur, who plays Disha's brother Sunderlal in the show, is quitting the show. But the actor has refuted the reports. Mayur Says He Is An Avid Watcher Of The Show He was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Taarak Mehta is my favourite show, and along with being a part of the show, I am also an avid watcher." ‘I Will Stay Until The Show Is On’ He further added, "I don't know how my quitting news started circulating, but I want to clarify that it is incorrect. I am very much a part of the show and will stay until the show is on."

