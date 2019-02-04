TMKOC Producer Says He’ll Have To Replace Disha Vakani If She Doesn’t Announce Her Comeback!

Asit On Disha’s Return

Asit says that if Disha doesn't announce her re-entry, he might have to replace her! Asit was quoted by BT as saying, "I don't have any fallout with the actress. Disha has not been working with us for more than a year now. It's natural for any mother to want to spend time with her child, but now that her daughter is one year old, we are hoping that Disha will return to the show."

Asit Clarifies That There Are No Money Issues

"While my viewers are questioning the long absence of Dayaben, the ratings have not been affected. We have given her enough time to decide, too. Contrary to reports, there are no money issues, because my team is in touch with her and any matter can be solved, amicably. I am still waiting for her to return."

‘If Disha Doesn’t Announce Her Decision, I Will Have To Replace Her!’

"But if she does not announce her decision in some time, I will have to replace her. I believe that no actor is bigger than the show and everyone has to work professionally towards making it a success."

Nidhi Aka Sonu Quits The Show

According to Spotboye report, actress Nidhi Bhanushali who plays the role of Sonu is quitting the show! A source revealed to SpotboyE, "Nidhi is also on the urge of quitting the show due to her studies.

Reason For Her Exit

"She is pursuing her BA from Mithibai College (Mumbai) and is quite a studious person. Now she wants to shape her career with education and wants to devote more time to finish her graduation. Although the production house is contemplating on the matter by giving her more time to study and less shoot hours. Yet, it is becoming difficult for the actress to manage work and studies together. Hence, she wants to quit the show at least for the time being."

Makers Planning For Her Exit Episode!

Apparently, the makers are planning for her exit episode. She will be shown as going abroad for her higher studies abroad. Nidhi aka Sonu was part of popular gang on the show Tappu Sena.