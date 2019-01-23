TRAI Introduces A New Application To Help Subscribers To Calculate The Bill!

All thanks to TRAI new rules as the television/cable bills will cost cheaper from February 1, 2019. As reported earlier, the subscribers are free to choose their favourite channel and need not opt for bouquet or on a la carte basis. The base package cost Rs 130 plus the cost of paid channels and 18% GST. The subscribers need to choose the package before January 31, 2019, to avoid disruption. Despite TRAI's messages, a few subscribers are finding confusion over the prices of the channels, especially with what the DTH providers are offering, about the channel bouquet pricing or individual channel pricing.

To ease the process of channel selection, TRAI has introduced a new application which will help the subscribers to calculate the monthly rental of their chosen channels.

TRAI wrote, "With TRAI's New Regulation for the Television and Broadcasting Sector having come into force, Consumers have the freedom to select Television (TV) Channels they want to watch. This Application will help you optimize the selection of your choice and also inform you about the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of your selection. However, for exercising the choice of your favourite channels, kindly visit the website of your TV service provider or get in touch with your cable operator."

The subscriber's fee to the DTH provider consists of two elements - 1. The network capacity fee which is just like the rental charge of TV connection; 2. The price of the channels that you select. TRAI has put a capping of Rs 130 per month on the network capacity fee, which includes 100 SD channels, FTA and paid channels. TRAI's application will show the price of the MRP of paid channels in rupees per month.

The top bar of the application will have the MRP of the channels that you select. This MRP will be updated every time the subscribers select a new channel. It changes only if you add paid channels to the same network capacity fee slot (FTA channels are free of cost). It works just like online shopping cart - you can select and remove channels from your choice list. After the list is ready, you can view the list of channels you have selected. The subscribers can also download or take a print out of their channels along with the modified price of the channels.

A source close to the development was quoted by Business Standard as saying, "The regulator made it clear that DPOs failing to implement the order within the given timeline will face blackout (by broadcasters). It also said that it will suggest to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that licences of defaulter DPOs be revoked."

Tata Sky has moved to the court against the new regulatory regime. While Airtel, Dish TV, Hathway and a few others are already asking customers to choose their 100 channels. The consumers are confused as there are no details on the rules from Tata Sky and the deadline is fast approaching. The case's final hearing will now take place on January 28, 2019.

(NOTE: You go to TRAI portal - Consumer Info - Broadcasting - Tariff Related Info: This path gives you the MRP of all the channel, bouquets and information about FTA channels)

