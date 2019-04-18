Tripling 2 Web Series Leaked On Torrent; All Episodes Available For Free Download!

Fans’ Review On Tripling 2: Suraj Singh

"Hey @TheViralFever, disappointed with #Tripling2. Could've been so much better. The plot was loose, unrelated characters were given importance instead of road trip scenes. Except the characters, the show lost it's charm, the fun and the happiness. Fake happiness was potrayed." - (sic)

Varun & Shreya

Varun Sarda: Baba was beautiful last season. Is it just me or #Tripling2 is actually below average?

🖤Shreya🖤: Y second season alwys ruined the flavour of frst season.. same story happened wid #Tripling2 too filmy n too dramatic .. DISAPPOINTED.

•FantasyQυҽҽɳ•

"I started watching #Tripling2 and It's...well idk how I feel about it yet, but I liked the S1 first scene parallel 🤭 Chanchal in last bit tho 😂 lemme cont with epi2 🧘🏼♀️"

S.

"TVF's #Tripling2 is very cliché. No-where near the first season. Only worth watching for the characters, it really does not delivers this time."

Kudi Pataka

"Tripling 2 didn't match my expectations at all. Season 1 was way better. Chitran is still one of my most favorite fictional characters ever. Baba you beautiful 😂 ❤️ #Tripling2."

Common Sensei

"If you only have time for one show this month watch Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2. Tripling has lost the plot. Grown up adolescents can only go so far. #triplingseason2 #LaakhonMeinEk."

Shruthi

"Binge watched #triplingseason2 but it is not as great as season 1 and is a little disappointing. But @amolparashar and Shwetha Tripathi definitely stand out!"