TRP Topper (Online): Bepanah Pyaarr Enters Top 5 Slot; Kumkum Bhagya Drops To The 10th Slot

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai

The hype around Mr Bajaj's character has worked for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as the show has returned to number one spot with 31.2 points. Also, the leap has worked for Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai, which has returned to the second spot with 29.0 points.

Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke & Bepanah Pyaarr

Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped to the third spot with 26.0 points. The new entry on the list is Bepanah Pyaarr, which is at the fourth place and has grabbed 21.0 points.

Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

While Yeh Hai Mohobbatein is at the fifth spot, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has occupied the sixth place. The shows have managed to get 20.0 and 17.5 points, respectively.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & The Kapil Sharma Show

While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has retained its seventh spot with 15.2 points, The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped to the eight place with 13.0 points.

Ek Brahm-Sarvagun Sampanna & Kumkum Bhagya

Ek Brahm-Sarvagun Sampanna has occupied the ninth place with 11.0 points. Kumkum Bhagya is at the 10th spot with 9.9 points.