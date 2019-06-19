English
    TRP Topper (Online): Bepanah Pyaarr Enters Top 5 Slot; Kumkum Bhagya Drops To The 10th Slot

    By
    |

    The online TRP ratings of Week 24 are out. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has returned to the top slot. While Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, The Kapil Sharma Show and Kumkum Bhagya have witnessed drops, Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai and Ek Brahm-Sarvagun Sampanna have witnessed jumps. The new entry on the online TRP list is Pearl V Puri's Bepanah Pyaar. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still struggling to return to the list. Take a look at the most-viewed shows online and their points.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai

    The hype around Mr Bajaj's character has worked for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as the show has returned to the number one spot with 31.2 points. Also, the leap has worked for Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai, which has returned to the second spot with 29.0 points.

    Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke & Bepanah Pyaarr

    Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped to the third spot with 26.0 points. The new entry on the list is Bepanah Pyaarr, which is at the fourth place and has grabbed 21.0 points.

    Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

    While Yeh Hai Mohobbatein is at the fifth spot, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has occupied the sixth place. The shows have managed to get 20.0 and 17.5 points, respectively.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & The Kapil Sharma Show

    While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has retained its seventh spot with 15.2 points, The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped to the eight place with 13.0 points.

    Ek Brahm-Sarvagun Sampanna & Kumkum Bhagya

    Ek Brahm-Sarvagun Sampanna has occupied the ninth place with 11.0 points. Kumkum Bhagya is at the 10th spot with 9.9 points.

    Top 10 Shows Online

    1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    2. Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai

    3. Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke

    4. Bepanah Pyaar

    5. Yeh Hai Mohobbatein

    6. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

    7. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    8. The Kapil Sharma Show

    9. Ek Brahm-Sarvagun Sampanna

    10. Kumkum Bhagya

