      TRP Toppers (Online): Beyhadh Makes Grand Entry; Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Replaces Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

      By
      |

      The latest online TRP ratings for Week 49 are here. Bigg Boss 13 has retained its first spot. New show, Beyhadh 2 has made a grand entry at the second spot. While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has witnessed a jump, Bepanah Pyaarr and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed drops.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is constant at the seventh spot. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is out of the TRP race while Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has occupied the 10th spot.

      Bigg Boss 13 & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Bigg Boss 13 & Choti Sarrdaarni

      While Bigg Boss 13 has retained its first spot with 36.6 points, Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the fourth spot and has managed to get 28.5 points.

      Beyhadh 2 & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Beyhadh 2 & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Sony TV's new show Beyhadh 2 has made a grand opening. The show has occupied the second spot with 32.2 points. Sony TV's other show, The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped to the ninth spot with 19.5 points.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the sixth spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the third place. The shows have managed to fetch 31.0 and 23.1 points, respectively.

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bepanah Pyaarr

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bepanah Pyaarr

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has jumped to the fifth spot while Bepanah Pyaarr has dropped to the eighth spot. The shows have managed to grab 25.9 and 20.7 points, respectively.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is constant at the seventh spot with 21.3 points while Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has entered the online TRP chart (at 10th spot) with 17.0 points.

      Top 10 Shows (Online)

      1. Bigg Boss 13

      2 Beyhadh 2

      3. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      4. Choti Sarrdaarni

      5. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

      6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      8. Bepanah Pyaarr

      9. The Kapil Sharma Show

      10. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
