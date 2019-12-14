TRP Toppers (Online): Beyhadh Makes Grand Entry; Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Replaces Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Bigg Boss 13 & Choti Sarrdaarni

While Bigg Boss 13 has retained its first spot with 36.6 points, Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the fourth spot and has managed to get 28.5 points.

Beyhadh 2 & The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV's new show Beyhadh 2 has made a grand opening. The show has occupied the second spot with 32.2 points. Sony TV's other show, The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped to the ninth spot with 19.5 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the sixth spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the third place. The shows have managed to fetch 31.0 and 23.1 points, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bepanah Pyaarr

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has jumped to the fifth spot while Bepanah Pyaarr has dropped to the eighth spot. The shows have managed to grab 25.9 and 20.7 points, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is constant at the seventh spot with 21.3 points while Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has entered the online TRP chart (at 10th spot) with 17.0 points.