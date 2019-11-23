TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Jumps To 2nd Spot; Tujhse Hai Raabta Re-enters The Chart

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the third spot with 32.8 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to retain its top spot with 38.5 points.

Bigg Boss 13 & Choti Sarrdaarni

Colors show Bigg Boss 13 has jumped to the second spot and Choti Sarrdaarni has grabbed the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 34.4 and 31.0 points, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the fifth spot with 29.2 points, followed by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein at the sixth spot with 28.3 points.

Bepanah Pyaarr & Tujhse Hai Raabta

While Bepanah Pyaarr has occupied the seventh spot, Tujhse Hai Raabta has re-entered the online TRP chart (at the ninth place). The shows have fetched 24.9 and 17.7 points, respectively.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has dropped to the eighth spot with 21.0 points and The Kapil Sharma Show is at the tenth place with 15.1 points.