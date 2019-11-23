TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Jumps To 2nd Spot; Tujhse Hai Raabta Re-enters The Chart
The latest online TRP ratings for Week 46 are here. While Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained their places on the TRP chart, Bigg Boss 13 has jumped to the second spot. Choti Sarrdaarni too has witnessed a jump.
While Tujhse Hai Raabta has re-entered the chart, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is out of the online TRP chart. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed drops.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the third spot with 32.8 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to retain its top spot with 38.5 points.
Bigg Boss 13 & Choti Sarrdaarni
Colors show Bigg Boss 13 has jumped to the second spot and Choti Sarrdaarni has grabbed the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 34.4 and 31.0 points, respectively.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the fifth spot with 29.2 points, followed by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein at the sixth spot with 28.3 points.
Bepanah Pyaarr & Tujhse Hai Raabta
While Bepanah Pyaarr has occupied the seventh spot, Tujhse Hai Raabta has re-entered the online TRP chart (at the ninth place). The shows have fetched 24.9 and 17.7 points, respectively.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show
Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has dropped to the eighth spot with 21.0 points and The Kapil Sharma Show is at the tenth place with 15.1 points.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke 38.5 points
2. Bigg Boss 13
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 32.8 points
4. Choti Sarrdaarni
5. Kasautii Zindagii Kay
6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
7. Bepanah Pyaarr
8. Kaun Banega Crorepati
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta
10. The Kapil Sharma Show
