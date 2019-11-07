TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Retains Top Spot; Choti Sardarni Replaces Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
The latest online TRP ratings for Week 44 are here. This week, there are no major changes in the shows' position or ratings/points, except Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which has been replaced by Choti Sardarni at the ninth spot.
Star Plus's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a jump while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a drop. Shows like Sanjivani 2, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to return to the top 10 slot.
Bigg Boss 13 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Bigg Boss 13 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have retained their first and fourth spots, respectively. The shows have managed to grab 33.0 and 26.1 points, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to grab the second spot with 29.3 points, followed by its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the third place with 27.9 points.
Kaun Banega Crorepati & The Kapil Sharma Show
While Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has occupied the fifth spot with 22.5 points, The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy the seventh spot with 18.4 points.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Choti Sardarni
While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a major jump (at the sixth spot) and has fetched 19.0 points, Choti Sardarni has entered the online TRP chart (at the ninth spot) and has managed to get 16.5 points.
Bepanah Pyaarr & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Bepanah Pyaarr and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have dropped to the eighth and 10th places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 17.1 and 14.0 points, respectively.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Bigg Boss 13
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
3. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
4. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
5. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
7. The Kapil Sharma Show
8. Bepanah Pyaarr
9. Choti Sardarni
10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
