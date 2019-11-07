TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Retains Top Spot; Choti Sardarni Replaces Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Bigg Boss 13 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Bigg Boss 13 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have retained their first and fourth spots, respectively. The shows have managed to grab 33.0 and 26.1 points, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to grab the second spot with 29.3 points, followed by its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the third place with 27.9 points.

Kaun Banega Crorepati & The Kapil Sharma Show

While Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has occupied the fifth spot with 22.5 points, The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy the seventh spot with 18.4 points.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Choti Sardarni

While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a major jump (at the sixth spot) and has fetched 19.0 points, Choti Sardarni has entered the online TRP chart (at the ninth spot) and has managed to get 16.5 points.

Bepanah Pyaarr & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Bepanah Pyaarr and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have dropped to the eighth and 10th places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 17.1 and 14.0 points, respectively.