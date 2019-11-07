    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Retains Top Spot; Choti Sardarni Replaces Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

      By
      |

      The latest online TRP ratings for Week 44 are here. This week, there are no major changes in the shows' position or ratings/points, except Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which has been replaced by Choti Sardarni at the ninth spot.

      Star Plus's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a jump while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a drop. Shows like Sanjivani 2, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to return to the top 10 slot.

      Bigg Boss 13 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

      Bigg Boss 13 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

      Bigg Boss 13 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have retained their first and fourth spots, respectively. The shows have managed to grab 33.0 and 26.1 points, respectively.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to grab the second spot with 29.3 points, followed by its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the third place with 27.9 points.

      Kaun Banega Crorepati & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Kaun Banega Crorepati & The Kapil Sharma Show

      While Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has occupied the fifth spot with 22.5 points, The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy the seventh spot with 18.4 points.

      Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Choti Sardarni

      Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Choti Sardarni

      While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a major jump (at the sixth spot) and has fetched 19.0 points, Choti Sardarni has entered the online TRP chart (at the ninth spot) and has managed to get 16.5 points.

      Bepanah Pyaarr & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Bepanah Pyaarr & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Bepanah Pyaarr and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have dropped to the eighth and 10th places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 17.1 and 14.0 points, respectively.

      Top 10 Shows (Online)

      1. Bigg Boss 13

      2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      3. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      4. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

      5. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

      6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

      7. The Kapil Sharma Show

      8. Bepanah Pyaarr

      9. Choti Sardarni

      10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: SAB TV And Choti Sardarni Top The Chart; Indian Idol 11 Witnesses Drop

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue