TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Retains Top Spot; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Witnesses Major Jump

Bigg Boss 13 & Choti Sarrdaarni

Colors' controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has retained its top spot with 34.4 points. Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the third spot with 31.0 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fourth place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has managed to grab the second place. The shows have earned 29.5 and 32.3 points, respectively.

Bepanah Pyaarr & Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Both Bepanah Pyaarr and Kasautii Zindagii Kay have seen improvement in points. The shows have grabbed the fifth and sixth places with 28.8 and 27.1 points, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the seventh spot with 26.3 points, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has managed to occupy the ninth place with 23.3 points.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Kaun Banega Crorepati

The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the eighth place, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has retained its 10th spot. The shows have managed to fetch 25.2 and 17.7 points, respectively.