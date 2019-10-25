TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Tops The Chart; Sanjivani & Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Out Of The Race

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has topped the TRP chart with 32.3 points, while Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the fourth spot with 27.7 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the second spot, followed by its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the third spot. The shows have grabbed 31.4 and 29.7 points, respectively.

Kaun Banega Crorepati & The Kapil Sharma Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 is at the fifth spot with 24.2 points, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the sixth spot with 21.8 points.

Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

While Bepanah Pyaarr has dropped to the seventh spot with 17.0 points, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a jump (at the ninth spot) with 13.8 points.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied the eighth spot and has grabbed 14.2 points while Tujhse Hai Raabta has returned to the 10th spot with 11.6 points.