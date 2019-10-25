TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Tops The Chart; Sanjivani & Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Out Of The Race
The latest online TRP ratings for Week 41 are here. Bigg Boss 13 has topped the TRP chart. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has witnessed a drop. On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have jumped to the second and third spots, respectively.
While Sanjivani 2 and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum are out of the TRP race, Tujhse Hai Raabta has re-entered the online TRP chart.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13 has topped the TRP chart with 32.3 points, while Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the fourth spot with 27.7 points.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the second spot, followed by its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the third spot. The shows have grabbed 31.4 and 29.7 points, respectively.
Kaun Banega Crorepati & The Kapil Sharma Show
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 is at the fifth spot with 24.2 points, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the sixth spot with 21.8 points.
Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
While Bepanah Pyaarr has dropped to the seventh spot with 17.0 points, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a jump (at the ninth spot) with 13.8 points.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied the eighth spot and has grabbed 14.2 points while Tujhse Hai Raabta has returned to the 10th spot with 11.6 points.
Top 10 Shows
1. Bigg Boss 13
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
3. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
4. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
5. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
6. The Kapil Sharma Show
7. Bepanah Pyaarr
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
9. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
10. Tujhse Hai Raabta
